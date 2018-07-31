Inter Milan make contact with Luka Modric's agents over Real Madrid departure

Luka Modric reached the World Cup final with Croatia this summer

Inter Milan have made contact with Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric’s agents over a move, according to Sky in Italy.

Modric is understood to be open to the move after initial discussions took place with the midfielder's representatives.

The 32-year-old played in 43 games for Real last season, which culminated in their third straight Champions League title, and Modric has since captained his country to the World Cup final in Russia, winning the Golden Ball award for best player.

Inter, who are actively pursuing midfield targets as a priority, will compete in the Champions League for the first time in six years this season after a final day victory over Lazio.

The Serie A club, managed by Luciano Spalletti, are believed to have lined up Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal if they cannot sign Modric.

Modric's countrymen Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic and Sime Vrsaljko, who joined from Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, are already at the San Siro.