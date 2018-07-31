Sime Vrsaljko joins Inter Milan from Atletico Madrid, who sign Santiago Arias from PSV

Sime Vrsaljko joined Atletico Madrid from Sassuolo two years ago

Sime Vrsaljko has left Atletico Madrid to join Inter Milan on loan, with PSV right-back Santiago Arias replacing him at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Inter will have the option to turn Vrsaljko's loan into a permanent deal, according to Sky in Italy. They had been seeking a replacement for Joao Cancelo, who has joined Serie A rivals Juventus.

Vrsaljko's arrival at Inter could affect Matteo Darmian's future. The San Siro was touted as a possible destination for the want-away Manchester United full-back, but Inter's interest may now have cooled.

Santiago Arias has 45 caps for Colombia

Vrsaljko's replacement Arias was the Eredivisie Player of the Year last season, and represented Colombia at this summer's World Cup - where they reached the last-16, losing to England.

PSV signed the 26-year-old form Sporting Lisbon in 2013 and he went on to make 173 appearances for the Dutch club, scoring 10 goals and registering 21 assists.

Arias won the Eredivisie in his final three seasons in the Netherlands, as well as lifting the John Cruyff Shield twice.