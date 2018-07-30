Thomas Lemar 'very happy' after joining Atletico Madrid from Monaco

Thomas Lemar will wear the number 11 shirt at Atletico

Thomas Lemar has described himself as "very happy" to be at Atletico Madrid after the La Liga side confirmed his transfer from Monaco.

The Spanish team announced last month that they had agreed to sign Lemar, and he was finally presented as an Atletico player on Monday.

Speaking at his unveiling, the 22-year-old said: "I'm very happy with the decision I made. I know this team demands hard work and I'll give it my all. If I need to run more, I'll do it without a problem."

Liverpool and Arsenal have both made offers for Lemar in the past, but on both occasions he stayed with Monaco.

The Ligue 1 club signed him as a 19-year-old from French side Stade Malherbe Caen, and he went on to be a key part of the Monaco squad that won the title in 2016/17.

Lemar was also part of France's World Cup winning side this summer, although he only made one appearance in Russia.