Luka Modric still wants Inter Milan move despite status in Real Madrid's UEFA Super Cup squad
Serie A transfer window closes in three days on August 17
By Sky in Italy
Last Updated: 14/08/18 11:49am
Luka Modric has been named in the Real Madrid squad for the UEFA Super Cup final against Atletico despite continued uncertainty over his future.
Modric was the main image on the Real Madrid official website as the squad arrived in Tallinn - the Estonian capital - on Monday night ahead of the rival clash on Wednesday.
Modric remains a target for Inter Milan but Sky in Italy report the chances of Real president Florentino Perez letting Modric leave for the Nerazzurri are decreasing.
The will of the Croatian, Sky Italy say, has not changed and he continues to want the switch to Inter, and will maintain this position with Real and Perez until the Serie A window closes on August 17.
Inter, therefore, have not given up hope of landing the 32-year-old playmaker and are willing to wait until deadline day to do so, according to Sky in Italy.
Sky in Italy also understand Real are continuing to monitor the situation surrounding Lazio midfielder Sergei Milinkovic-Savic as a potential replacement.
Play Super 6
Will you be the next Super 6 millionaire? Enter your predictions to win Jeff's jackpot.