Valencia agree £36m deal to sign Goncalo Guedes from PSG

Valencia have reached a deal with Paris Saint-Germain to sign winger Goncalo Guedes for a reported £36m.

The 21-year-old Portugal international spent last season on loan with the La Liga team.

Guedes joined the Ligue 1 club in January 2017 but spent just nine months at the club before being loaned to Spain last September.

Valencia said on the club's website: "Valencia CF have reached an agreement on Monday with Paris Saint-Germain FC for the definitive transfer of Portuguese international Gonçalo Guedes, who will travel to Valencia on Tuesday to sign his contract as a new Valencia CF player."

Guedes scored five goals in 27 league appearances for Valencia last season which saw him called up to Portugal's World Cup squad.

He started three of Portugal's four games in Russia but did not find the net.