AC Milan complete loan signing of Gonzalo Higuain with option to buy
By Danny Gallagher
Last Updated: 02/08/18 9:06pm
AC Milan have confirmed the signing of striker Gonzalo Higuain on a season-long loan from Juventus, with the option to buy.
The 30-year-old has moved to the San Siro for the 2017-18 campaign, with defender Leonardo Bonucci travelling in the opposite direction and rejoining his former club.
Milan will pay €18million (£16.3m) to take Higuain for the season, with an option to then secure his signature on a permanent deal for €36m (£32.6m) thereafter, Juventus confirmed via a document on their official website.
The Argentina international joined Juve from Napoli for a then domestic transfer record fee of £75.3m in 2016 and scored 40 league goals in two seasons with the club.
Milan hailed Higuain's arrival as an "important piece of the new era of the club".
Italy defender Mattia Caldara has also switched from Juve to Milan, as a part of a flurry of activity between the two rival clubs.
Bonucci has sealed his return to Turin in a €35m (£31.2m) switch, acting as a swap deal with Caldara, and signed a five-year contract with the reigning Serie A champions.
