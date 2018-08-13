Keita Balde signs for Inter Milan on loan from Monaco

Inter Milan have signed Monaco winger Keita Balde on a season-long loan with an option to buy for a reported £30m.

Monaco signed Keita from Lazio last summer for £27.9m with the Senegalese international scoring eight goals and registering 11 assists in 34 appearances in his debut season for the French club.

It is another notable departure for Monaco, who had already sold Thomas Lemar to Atletico Madrid, Fabinho to Liverpool, Joao Moutinho to Wolves and Rachid Ghezzal to Leicester.

During his four-year spell with Lazio's senior side, Keita made 110 appearances, scoring 26 goals and was reportedly a target for Tottenham and Manchester United.

Sky in Italy reported that Totenham attempted to sign the winger last summer but he was more keen on a switch to Juventus.

Keita, born in Spain, is a product of the Barcelona youth academy but never made an appearance for the senior team.