Cristiano Ronaldo scores on Juventus debut and is mobbed by pitch invaders

0:28 Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his Juventus debut - but a pitch invasion stopped the game early Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his Juventus debut - but a pitch invasion stopped the game early

Cristiano Ronaldo scored just eight minutes into his Juventus debut and was mobbed by fans as a pitch invasion saw the game abandoned early.

Thousands of fans flocked to get a glimpse of Ronaldo at the small town of Villar Perosa outside of Turin, where the Juventus owners hold a pre-season friendly between the first team and the reserves every year.

Ronaldo scored the first goal in Sunday's 5-0 victory for Juventus' senior side, just a month after the 33-year-old completed a £105m move from Real Madrid.

Those attending the game at the estate in Villar Perosa, which belongs to the Agnelli family which owns Juventus, traditionally invade the pitch at the full-time whistle.

But after some supporters encroached prematurely in order to ensure they got close to Ronaldo, a full pitch invasion followed and the game was abandoned after 72 minutes.

"What matters most now are matters on the pitch," said Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri after the game - which the club described as a 'Bianconeri party'.

"The ambition is obviously to go as far as possible in the Champions League, but as always, the Coppa Italia and the Scudetto are also essential to us, because nobody gives out trophies until you earn them on the field.

"Regarding [Cristiano] Ronaldo, I can say that we have bought a great player on the pitch, but above all, I was told that he is a superb professional, and that is certainly the case. If he wasn't, he would not have achieved what he has done."

Juventus kick off the defence of their Serie A title against Chievo on Saturday.