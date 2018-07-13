Alassane Plea rejects Premier League interest to join Borussia Monchengladbach

Alassane Plea has appeared to turn down a move to the Premier League

Nice forward Alassane Plea, who was reportedly a target for a number of Premier League clubs, has joined Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

According to Sky sources, Newcastle were in talks to sign the Frenchman, while West Ham were understood to have made a £27m offer.

Fellow Premier League sides Fulham and Tottenham were also believed to be keen on signing Plea.

However, the 25-year-old has opted for a move to Germany with Monchengladbach, who finished ninth in the Bundesliga last season.

The move has delighted the club's sporting director Max Eberl, who said: "We're extremely glad that this transfer has gone through and we were able to sign Alassane despite a lot of competition from various other well-known clubs.

"Thankfully for us, he wanted to come to Borussia at all costs. He's a versatile, quick and clever forward who has put his talent on full display in Ligue 1 and the Europa League."

Plea enjoyed a productive final season with Nice, scoring 21 goals in 49 games in all competitions.