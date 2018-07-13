Felipe Anderson set for West Ham medical on Friday
Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson will undergo a medical on Friday ahead of completing his £35m move to West Ham, according to Sky sources.
The 25-year-old arrived in London on Thursday night after West Ham agreed a club-record fee with the Serie A side.
It is understood Anderson has agreed personal terms on a switch to the London Stadium.
He will become West Ham's sixth signing of the summer following the additions of Andriy Yarmolenko (£17.5m, Borussia Dortmund), Jack Wilshere (free), Ryan Fredericks (free), Lukasz Fabianski (£7m, Swansea) and Issa Diop (£22m rising to £25m, Toulouse).
Anderson, capped once by Brazil, joined Lazio from Santos in 2013 and has since scored 34 goals in 177 appearances.
Anderson, predominantly a right winger, could be a replacement for Michael Antonio. We understand West Ham are open to letting the Englishman go as they are keen to recoup funds with their summer spending set to exceed £90m.
Crystal Palace are interested in signing Antonio and are considering a bid of £15m for the winger, according to Sky sources.