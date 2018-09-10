Carabao Cup third round: Liverpool v Chelsea, Manchester United v Derby live on Sky

Liverpool will host Chelsea at Anfield in the third round of the Carabao Cup, live on Sky

Sky Sports has announced two live Carabao Cup third round clashes, including the all-Premier League clash between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp's men were drawn at home against Maurizio Sarri's side in the pick of the Carabao Cup third-round ties and it will be live on Sky Sports Football on Wednesday, September 26.

Kick-off at Anfield will be at 7.45pm.

In the other tie selected, it is Jose Mourinho v Frank Lampard as Manchester United take on Championship side Derby at Old Trafford on Tuesday, September 25.

Lampard played under Mourinho at Chelsea - winning the 2005 trophy together - but now the Derby boss will be tasked with knocking his former manager out of the competition.

Frank Lampard played under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea

Kick-off at Old Trafford will be at 8pm.

Elsewhere, you can watch all the goals as they go in from all the other Carabao Cup third-round ties on Soccer Special on Tuesday, September 25 and Wednesday, September 26.

Carabao Cup third-round ties live on Sky…

September 25: Manchester United v Derby County (8pm)

September 26: Liverpool v Chelsea (7.45pm)