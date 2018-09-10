Carabao Cup third round: Liverpool v Chelsea, Manchester United v Derby live on Sky
Jose Mourinho v Frank Lampard as Manchester United host Derby
Last Updated: 10/09/18 3:21pm
Sky Sports has announced two live Carabao Cup third round clashes, including the all-Premier League clash between Liverpool and Chelsea.
Jurgen Klopp's men were drawn at home against Maurizio Sarri's side in the pick of the Carabao Cup third-round ties and it will be live on Sky Sports Football on Wednesday, September 26.
Kick-off at Anfield will be at 7.45pm.
In the other tie selected, it is Jose Mourinho v Frank Lampard as Manchester United take on Championship side Derby at Old Trafford on Tuesday, September 25.
Lampard played under Mourinho at Chelsea - winning the 2005 trophy together - but now the Derby boss will be tasked with knocking his former manager out of the competition.
Kick-off at Old Trafford will be at 8pm.
Elsewhere, you can watch all the goals as they go in from all the other Carabao Cup third-round ties on Soccer Special on Tuesday, September 25 and Wednesday, September 26.
Carabao Cup third-round ties live on Sky…
September 25: Manchester United v Derby County (8pm)
September 26: Liverpool v Chelsea (7.45pm)