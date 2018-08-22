Champions League: Ajax take control of Dynamo Kiev play-off

Former Southampton forward Dusan Tadic scored Ajax's third goal against Dynamo Kiev

Ajax put one foot in the Champions League group stages with a 3-1 victory over Dynamo Kiev in the first leg of their play-off on Wednesday.

Dynamo goalkeeper Denys Boyko handed the four-time European champions an early lead when he fumbled Donny van der Beek's shot into his own net, but Tomasz Kedziora drew the visitors level at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Ajax, who are bidding to reach the group stages for the first time in four years, restored their lead through Hakim Ziyech before Dusan Tadic doubled it before half-time.

Ajax hit the crossbar and post in the second half as they tried to apply further gloss to the victory, which leaves them in a healthy position ahead of next week's return leg in Ukraine.

Elsewhere, AEK Athens beat Hungarian side Vidi 2-1 away in the first leg of their play-off to strengthen their chances of a return to the group stages after a 12-year absence.

Vidi played most of the game with 10 men after Szabolcs Huszti was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on 23 minutes.

That allowed goals either side of half-time from Viktor Klonaridis and Anastasios Bakasetas to put AEK - Celtic's conquerors from the last round - in the driving seat at the Groupama Arena.

AEK lost their numerical advantage on 53 minutes when goalscorer Bakasetas went from hero to villain and was sent off for a poor challenge on Loic Nego.

And Vidi grabbed a lifeline ahead of the return leg in Athens when Danko Lazovic pulled a goal back on 67 minutes.

In the night's other tie, Dinamo Zagreb salvaged a 1-1 draw away at Young Boys.

Kevin Mbabu fired the Swiss side ahead inside two minutes but Mislav Orsic's equaliser six minutes before half-time leaves the tie delicately poised.