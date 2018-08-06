Europa League News

More from Football

Burnley to face Olympiakos or FC Luzern in Europa League if they defeat Istanbul Basaksehir

Last Updated: 06/08/18 1:08pm

Burnley have been drawn to face Olympiakos or FC Luzern in the Europa League playoffs, should they overcome Istanbul Basaksehir.

Sean Dyche's side will either face the Greek giants or Switzerland-based Luzern, should they overcome Istanbul over two legs.

