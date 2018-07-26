Sven-Goran Eriksson agrees deal in principle to take charge of Iraq
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 26/07/18 9:38am
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has agreed a deal in principle to take over as head coach of Iraq, according to Sky sources.
Sky Sports News understands the former England boss held positive talks with Iraq FA officials in Istanbul last week.
Eriksson's representative Saif Rubie says he has a couple of other options and will make his final decision in the next week.
After enjoying success as a club coach on the continent, Eriksson managed England between 2001 and 2006, taking them to the World Cup quarter-finals on two occasions.
He went on to manage Manchester City, Leicester, Mexico and the Ivory Coast, before taking charge of Chinese side Guangzhou in 2013.
He stayed in China for spells with Shanghai SIPG and Shenzhen, who parted with his services in June last year.
Iraq are currently 89th in FIFA's world rankings and missed out on qualification for this year's World Cup in Russia.
They play Palestine on August 4 before starting their Asian Cup group stage campaign against Vietnam on January 8.
