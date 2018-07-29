Portugal U19 4-3 Italy U19 (AET): Pedro Correia snatches dramatic winner in Euro final

1:33 Highlights of a thrilling UEFA European U19 Championship final, with Portugal emerging as 4-3 winners over Italy Highlights of a thrilling UEFA European U19 Championship final, with Portugal emerging as 4-3 winners over Italy

Substitute Pedro Correia scored a dramatic extra-time winner as Portugal won the UEFA European U19 Championship with a 4-3 victory over Italy in Finland.

The forward came off the bench in the 101st minute and struck the decisive goal eight minutes later to earn his country their fourth success in the tournament.

Sunday's final at the OmaSP Stadion in Seinajoki finished 2-2 in normal time after a quick-fire double from Italy forward Moise Kean restored parity following goals from Portuguese pair Jota and Francisco Trincao.

Jota's second of the game put Portugal back in front just before half-time in extra-time, before Gianluca Scamacca drew the Italians level in the 107th minute.

Deportivo La Coruna player Correia ensured a penalty shoot-out would not be necessary, firing home from the edge of the area two minutes later as Portugal won the competition for the first time since 1999.

Watch highlights from the seven-goal thriller in Seinajoki in the video above!