Friendly round-up: Netherlands win on Wesley Sneijder's farewell

Wesley Sneijder made his 134th and final appearance for the Netherlands

Wesley Sneijder enjoyed a winning farewell in his last match for the Netherlands as Memphis Depay struck twice to help Ronald Koeman's side recover from a half-time deficit to defeat Peru 2-1 in Amsterdam.

Pedro Aquino put the South Americans ahead in the 13th minute before Depay levelled on the hour.

That looked set to leave Holland having to settle for a third successive 1-1 draw, but former Manchester United winger Depay settled the contest in favour of Ronald Koeman's side seven minutes from time.

Sneijder played 62 minutes of what was his 134th and last appearance for Holland.

Sneijder played 62 minutes on his final appearance for the Netherlands

Elsewhere, Pepe cancelled out Ivan Perisic's opener as Portugal denied Croatia victory in their first match since the World Cup final.

Perisic, who netted in his side's 4-2 defeat to France in this summer's global showpiece in Moscow, fired Croatia ahead in the 18th minute of Thursday's friendly at the Estadio Algarve.

However, veteran defender Pepe headed home in the 32nd minute as reigning European champions Portugal battled back to claim a draw in the absence of rested talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

Stand-in captain Pepe scored Portugal's equaliser

Finally, In Thursday's other international friendly, Austria beat Sweden 2-0 in Vienna thanks to an early own goal from Filip Helander and David Alaba's second-half effort.

Watch the Nations League live on Sky and get two football channels for one great price. Get Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football in HD - now £18 a month.