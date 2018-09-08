UEFA Nations League round-up: Switzerland hit Iceland for six

Switzerland players celebrate during their 6-0 win over Iceland

Switzerland made a big statement of intent on their UEFA Nations League debut by thumping Iceland 6-0 in St. Gallen.

Iceland have become renowned for making life difficult for their opponents but new manager Erik Hamren has plenty to ponder after watching his side capitulate against their hosts.

Steven Zuber set the ball rolling for the Swiss with a thumping effort after 13 minutes before Denis Zakaria tapped home the second ten minutes later after Hannes Halldorsson had spilled a Xherdan Shaqiri free-kick.

Switzerland continued to dominate proceedings in the second half and an own goal from Birkir Bjarnason from another Shaqiri delivery put them 3-0 up before Haris Seferovic and debutant Albian Ajeti added to the scoresheet.

With seven minutes remaining, substitute Admir Mehmedi capped an emphatic display with a tap-in from a Zakaria cross and worryingly for Iceland it could have been even worse as Seferovic had two further strikes chalked off for offside.

Belarus also enjoyed a comprehensive home win, beating San Marino 5-0 with goals from Igor Stasevich, Anton Saroka, Yuri Kovalev and a double from Stanislav Dragun.

In the other 5pm kick-off, Finland edged past Hungary 1-0 in a tightly contested affair. Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki was the difference, scoring a fine individual goal with seven minutes on the clock.