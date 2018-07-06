How has Gareth Southgate has changed England?

Gareth Southgate has told his players to grab the opportunity against Sweden tomorrow because they may never have a better chance of World Cup glory.

His squad beat Panama and Tunisia before losing to Belgium in the group stages and then won a dramatic penalty shootout against Colombia in the last 16.

They face Sweden in the quarter-finals in Samara on Saturday but just how has Southgate revitalised the national team?

Manchester City defender John Stones said: "Gareth lets us express ourselves. That's a massive thing as a footballer.

"Sometimes you can get too bogged down with messages from staff, players, wanting you to do things, play certain passe and you can't really express yourself.

"Gareth gives us that freedom and that is a massive thing as a player."

The former Middlesbrough manager has changed the way England play following their qualification for Russia, introduced a new open media policy and reconnected with the fans.

Their match against Sweden kicks off at 3pm at the Samara Stadium.

