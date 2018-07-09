Jordan Henderson and Jamie Vardy train for England

Jordan Henderson had a tight hamstring after England's win over Sweden

England's injury concerns over Jordan Henderson and Jamie Vardy have eased after all 23 players trained on Monday.

Sky Sports News understands Henderson responded well to treatment for a tight hamstring following England's quarter-final win over Sweden on Saturday and he took a full part in the private training session..

He is expected to be fine to play in the semi-final with Croatia on Wednesday.

Henderson has started all but one of England's games - the 1-0 defeat to Belgium when Southgate made eight changes to his starting XI in the final Group G match.

Hendo the lucky charm? England have not lost any of their last 30 games in which Jordan Henderson has played. According to Opta, that is the longest unbeaten streak of any England player in history.

Vardy was an unused substitute in the victory over Sweden following a groin injury which prevented him taking the fifth penalty in England's shoot-out win over Colombia in the last 16.

The Leicester City striker is still a doubt to play against Croatia.

There was positive news for Gareth Southgate as he returned from England's private training session

England manager Gareth Southgate gave the players a day off from full training on Sunday.

Southgate admitted after the win over Sweden there was a natural "accumulation of fatigue" over the course of a tournament.

"That's why we took the decision we did against Belgium (to rest players) more than anything," he said.

