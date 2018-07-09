England dreaming of lifting World Cup, says Fabian Delph

0:21 Fabian Delph says England’s dream of bringing the World Cup home is still very much alive. Fabian Delph says England’s dream of bringing the World Cup home is still very much alive.

Fabian Delph says the "dream is still alive" as Gareth Southgate’s England squad try and emulate the heroes of 1966 by bringing the World Cup home.

England are through to the semi-finals for just the third time in their history after strolling to a 2-0 win against Sweden in Samara on Saturday.

Croatia lie between the Three Lions and their first World Cup final appearance in 52 years, and Delph says he is unsurprised by England's performances at Russia 2018.

"We knew what we were capable of," the Manchester City midfielder told Sky Sports News.

"I think after the Costa Rica game I said how impressed how I was with the boys and what I thought we could accomplish.

"We've managed to do that, so the dream is still alive and the end goal is still there for us. Hopefully, we can keep pushing."

Delph missed the drama of England's penalty shootout win over Colombia after flying home to witness the birth of his third daughter, but was back in time to feature as a substitute in Saturday's quarter-final victory over Sweden.

It is hard to imagine the emotional journey the 28-year-old has been on since landing in Russia, juggling personal joy and professional pride, and Delph himself admits he is only just coming to terms with what he has experienced.

"It's been stressful but it's also been the most amazing week of my life," he said.

"Nobody wants to miss the birth of their child, so to see that and then to get back and be involved in such a fantastic game and go through to the semi-finals is unbelievable.

"It's only hit me now. It's been crazy. Over the last five or six weeks I thought I was fine but I hadn't realised.

"Now, having had the baby, I've really felt a massive weight off my shoulders."

Kieran Trippier has excelled during England's World Cup run

Meanwhile, Kieran Trippier admits seeing the reaction of England fans back home has given him "goosebumps".

There has been an outpouring of support for the team across England, with plenty of memes and social media posts going viral.

Trippier, who scored his penalty in the last-16 shootout win over Colombia and has been one of England's standout performers, revealed the players have seen all of the excitement and are keen to extend the euphoria.

"It feels amazing," he told the Lion's Den on England's official YouTube channel.

"Growing up and watching England, to be a part of it with the lads...it is an amazing achievement form everyone here and we can't wait to get going against Croatia.

"It gives you goosebumps just to see how happy they are with how we are doing. We just want to keep on improving, stick together as a team and give more moments like that, they are special moments."