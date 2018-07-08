England's World Cup heroics help Three Lions return to the top of the charts

England players celebrate after the 2-0 win over Sweden

'Three Lions' has stormed to No 1 in the charts a little over 22 years after it topped the charts following its initial release before Euro 96.

The football anthem - written by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner and performed by The Lightning Seeds - has knocked Clean Bandit's Solo (feat. Demi Lovato) off top spot, after re-entering the charts at No 33 last week.

The song, which has once again gripped the nation, rocketed 32 places up to the top of The Official Vodafone Big Top 40 following England's penalty shoot-out win against Colombia and Saturday's 2-0 quarter-final victory over Sweden.

Marvin Humes, presenter of The Official Vodafone Big Top 40, said: "What an incredible day! It's only right that 'Three Lions' is number one on the chart.

2:31 Here are the reactions of England fans around the country to Harry Maguire and Dele Alli's goals against Sweden. Here are the reactions of England fans around the country to Harry Maguire and Dele Alli's goals against Sweden.

"Our boys in Russia are doing us so proud. The nation has come together and hopefully this is only the beginning of the celebrations!"

England play Croatia for a place in the World Cup final in Moscow on Wednesday night.