How to buy England World Cup tickets for remaining games in Russia

The Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow will host England's semi-final with Croatia and the World Cup final on July 15

Looking to get tickets to see England and Croatia in the World Cup semi-final in Moscow? Here's all you need to know...

The Three Lions cruised past Sweden 2-0 on Saturday, thanks to goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli, progressing to the semi-final for the first time in 28 years.

Understandably, many England fans are now considering a last-minute trip to Moscow to see if the nation can reach a first final since 1966. While Category 3 and 4 tickets have sold out, there are still Category 1 and 2 tickets available.

A total of 2,180 tickets have been allocated to England Supporters Club members while they are also being offered for resale on the FIFA website, but fans must obtain a FAN ID, Russian Visa or tourist Visa afterwards before flying out.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Fans in the UK need to source a ticket - and therefore obtain a ticket number - before they can apply for a FAN ID.

You can apply for your FAN ID after paying for your tickets and receiving a confirmation email on the FIFA website. You cannot obtain a FAN ID without a ticket number.

To travel to Russia, supporters must have their FAN ID or documentary proof of FAN ID acceptance. You will not be able to leave UK airports without it.

Any fans already in Russia - or have been to previous games at the tournament - with a FAN ID, can apply for resale tickets via the FIFA website.

Any UK citizen with a valid Russian Visa can travel to Russia without a FAN ID, and must also source tickets via resale.

A tourist Visa to Russia is currently taking 1-3 days to be approved and processed. Cost for single entry 'Urgent' service will cost £186.60.

UK citizens who live in Russia can apply for tickets via FIFA resale site, without needing a FAN ID.

Any UK citizen who manages to leave a foreign airport and get to Russia without a valid Visa or FAN ID will be detained and deported.

So far, England have travelled in relatively low numbers to Russia with 2,000 making the trip for the opening game against Tunisia while 2,500 travelled for the 6-1 victory over Panama.

There were 2,800 travelling fans for the defeat to Belgium, 2,900 for the last-16 showdown with Colombia and 3,400 for the win over Sweden.