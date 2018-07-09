World Cup semi-final predictions: Charlie Nicholas says England are going to the World Cup final

Charlie predicts England will reach the World Cup final

England are on the cusp of a World Cup final - and Charlie Nicholas is back with his semi-final predictions.

With England looking to continue their assault towards the final and Belgium and France clashing in the other last-four match, the Soccer Saturday pundit has offered his views on how things will unfold.

France v Belgium (Tuesday, 7pm)

This is going to be a cracker! This isn't just the Scotsman in me talking here, but these two teams are better than England and Croatia - although anything can happen in a final.

These two have looked the best two teams in the tournament. It's a really tough game to call but I don't see it going to extra-time as these two will be both going all-out attack. I think the difference between the teams will be Kylian Mbappe (11/1 to score a brace).

Kylian Mbappe is 11/1 to score twice

For me, he is the best young footballer on the planet. I think he's set to be the next big superstar as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are coming to the end of their careers. This is his time to shine.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-2 (33/1 with Sky Bet)

Croatia v England (Wednesday, 7pm)

I thought England would be going home in the quarter-finals but helped by a beautiful draw, I think they will nick this game and make the World Cup final.

As a Scotsman, it's quite painful watching the profile of England going forward. Are they the best team at the tournament? No, but there are no negatives about them and they could win the World Cup - absolutely.

England have the slight advantage here due to the exhaustion of the Croatia players, whose legs started to go at the end of their gruelling clash with Russia.

Jordan Henderson is a vital fabric of what England want to do - it will be a huge boost if he's fit. He passes it better than Eric Dier and keeps the fluency of the side which brings the best out of Raheem Sterling and Dele Alli, the England attackers crave that quick, fluent passes. If they play in that way, I'd expect them to have too much for Croatia.

Raheem Sterling can be backed at 11/4 to break his duck

I think this could be the game where Sterling proves his point and gets a goal (11/4 to score anytime). The criticism of him has been ridiculous, yes, he misses chances but who doesn't miss chances? Those players don't get booed or criticised like he does. He can be England's hero.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)