Wayne Rooney hopes 'buzz' around England can carry them to World Cup final

Wayne Rooney says there is a "real buzz" around the England team and hopes it can carry them to the World Cup final.

England face Croatia in Moscow on Wednesday night with a chance to reach only their second World Cup final.

Rooney, England's all-time record goalscorer - who has just joined MLS side DC United - made his last international appearance in November 2016.

England beat Sweden 2-0 in their World Cup quarter-final

Since then, the team have been transformed under the leadership of Southgate and the 32-year-old hopes their form can continue in Russia.

He told Sky Sports News: "They are doing fantastic, hopefully they can get the win. I missed the first half of the quarter-final while we were training, but I got in for the second half.

"It's great and the atmosphere back home looks brilliant. There is a real buzz about the team and hopefully we can get the win and go to the final.

"It's obviously in the afternoon here (during the match) on Wednesday so I'll get to watch.

Rooney joined DC United from Everton earlier this summer

"For the players and Gareth, I just wish them good luck. They are making us all proud and hopefully they can go one step further and make the final.

"I hope it is (coming home). I've enjoyed all the videos going around of it. We hope and believe and with a bit of luck it will."