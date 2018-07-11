Jurgen Klopp glad to see praise for Jordan Henderson

0:28 Jordan Henderson has shown he more than just a 'workhorse' with his performances for England at the World Cup, says Jurgen Klopp. Jordan Henderson has shown he more than just a 'workhorse' with his performances for England at the World Cup, says Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp believes Jordan Henderson is finally getting the credit he deserves for his performances for England during the World Cup.

Henderson has excelled in his role as England's midfield anchor in Russia, where he has been tasked with shielding the back three and allowing Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard to venture further forward.

But the Liverpool captain has also shone when England have been in possession and his performances have come as no surprise to Klopp.

"I think there is a lot more to come but finally they see Jordan Henderson," Klopp said.

"Before that, maybe he was too easily overseen because somebody needs to do the work in a midfield like Hendo for example.

"But he is not only a workhorse, he is a really good footballer as well so I am happy for him that he is getting a little bit of the light and [it is] well deserved."

Henderson's importance to England is underlined by the fact that the last match he lost while playing for his country was against Uruguay at the 2014 World Cup.

England have since won 23 and drawn seven of the 30 games he has played, which is the longest unbeaten run of any player in the country's history.

Henderson is a key player for Gareth Southgate

That record has not gone unnoticed by England boss Southgate, who agrees with his Liverpool counterpart Klopp that Henderson has not always gotten the credit he deserves.

When asked about Henderson's record for England, Southgate said: "We had better keep him fit! Jordan's a player who has been underestimated for a long time.

"I watched him a lot at Sunderland as a young player. To go to Liverpool and establish yourself there, filling the shoes of probably their greatest-ever player and captain, and do it the way he has... he has the total trust of his club manager, is an outstanding person with outstanding leadership qualities.

"The quality of his game has gone on to another level this season. His positional understanding, reading of dangers, seeing pictures with the ball, forward passes early. Some of the through balls the other night were exceptional."