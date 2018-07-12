LISTEN: World Cup Supplement podcast - England reflections

Neil Ashton is joined by Matt Dickinson and Jeremy Cross to reflect on England's World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia.on the latest World Cup Supplement.

Kieran Trippier got England off to a dream start but they were ultimately pegged back and beaten in extra-time.

LISTEN: World Cup Supplement podcast

On the podcast, the panel dissect the game and what England could have done differently. But they also pay tribute to a memorable World Cup campaign by the Three Lions, in which Gareth Southgate's side exceeded expectations.

