Danny Rose at last looking forward to putting on England shirt

Danny Rose wants to be England's staring left-back at Euro 2020

Danny Rose feels "excited to put on an England shirt again" and wants to get regular first-team football.

The Tottenham defender has had a bit-part role in England's run to the World Cup semi-final, playing understudy to Manchester United's Ashley Young.

Rose was, like most England players, booed at stadiums around the country on his return from Euro 2016 after being knocked out by Iceland and admitted he wanted to "keep my head down and stay out the way".

On the eve of this year's World Cup, he opened up about a battle with depression brought on by family tragedy and injury.

1:22 Gareth Southgate is more than proud of what his team achieved at the 2018 World Cup in Russia Gareth Southgate is more than proud of what his team achieved at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

But speaking after England fans stayed inside the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow to applaud Gareth Southgate and the players following their elimination by Croatia, Rose said: "That scene at the end was very emotional and I cannot believe I am looking forward to putting an English shirt on again because a few years ago, I did not see that happening.

"I am not going to lie, it was not enjoyable considering whether we won or lost we'd still get battered and it has changed over a period of six weeks. I want to get back playing week-in, week-out and want to get playing for England again."

Playing for England no longer about misery, regret, recrimination. Gareth Southgate

Rose has already set his sight on a starting role at the European Championships in 2020.

"For me, I am 28 now and I don't know if this was going to be my last tournament as the squad is getting younger and younger, but I have to look here at Ashley Young playing all the games," he said.

"He is 32 or 33 and has given me hope this is not my last tournament and I am looking forward to going to the Euros and, hopefully, going to another World Cup as this experience has been amazing."