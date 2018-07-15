Jadon Sancho, Ryan Sessegnon in Gareth Southgate plans after England's World Cup campaign

1:35 Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui analyses which players could potentially break into the England squad following the Russia World Cup Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui analyses which players could potentially break into the England squad following the Russia World Cup

Gareth Southgate intends to prioritise youth as he aims to build on England's run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, with Jadon Sancho and Ryan Sessegnon firmly in his plans, writes Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui in St Petersburg...

A lot has been made of England's youth and lack of experience at Russia 2018 as a reason to be optimistic about the future.

But with international football returning in less than eight weeks' time with the UEFA Nations League - live on Sky - Sky Sports News understands the England team could actually get younger in the short term.

The Premier League starts in less than a month, meaning many of the players who impressed at the World Cup may not be 100 per cent fit or in sparkling form when the next international squad is announced at the end of August.

That means England's backroom staff will be watching the next generation of players closely at the start of the domestic season - despite the average age of England's starting XI in the semi-final defeat to Croatia being under 26 years old.

18-year old Ryan Sessegnon is one of the players England are monitoring closely. Sky Sports News understands

Joe Gomez, still only 21, is expected to be welcomed back into the England set-up after missing the World Cup through injury and his Liverpool team-mate Adam Lallana will be hoping to show he's fit enough for a call-up, too.

But a lot of expectation will be on the four players Gareth Southgate mentioned back in May as being potentially "six months away" from the senior side.

Ryan Sessegnon, Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount were all name-checked by the England manager as potential call-ups, so a lot of attention will be on them at the start of the season.

18-year old Sessegnon is the favourite for a call-up as he is an integral part of the Fulham side about to embark on their first Premier League campaign in four years.

Jadon Sancho is also highly-rated by the England camp

His versatility means he could put Ashley Young and Danny Rose's position at left wing-back at threat, as well as offering an option in the front four.

Jadon Sancho, the exciting forward at Borussia Dortmund, is another young star with a genuine chance of making the senior squad sooner rather than later, Sky Sports News understands.

His form in Germany improved as the season wore on, with a star performance that included a goal and two assists against Bayer Leverkusen in April the highlight of an impressive campaign.

Foden faces a tough challenge to break into the Manchester City starting XI but with Raheem Sterling one of the players in need of rest after long summer, his opportunity could come in the opening weeks of the season.

0:44 Man City's Phil Foden recently took to the streets of Stockport to show off his nutmeg skills. Man City's Phil Foden recently took to the streets of Stockport to show off his nutmeg skills.

Mount spent last season in the Eredivisie at Vitesse Arnhem, earning the supporters' player of the year award and helping his side qualify for the Europa League, but a loan spell in England is a realistic proposition for the 19-year old midfielder, who has already trained with Southgate's senior side.

There's one thing connecting the four teenagers England have high hopes for: they're all attacking in nature.

Mason Mount looks well-equipped to star in the Championship if handed a loan move

England only had 23 shots on target throughout the entire World Cup, which works out at around three per game, and around a quarter of those came in the opening fixture against Tunisia.

Gareth Southgate insists he had found a system he wants to stick with for the senior side and a style of play to be mirrored throughout the youth groups.

The likes of Nathaniel Chalobah, Harry Winks, James Tarkowski, Angus Gunn, Alfie Mawson and Tammy Abraham are on the verge of the main squad but could end up being disappointed.

England's decision-makers no longer fear youth as the next generation of players are more used to playing in Southgate's manner than some of the more established senior stars.

England's upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Spain and Croatia, live on Sky Sports in September and October, will provide the first real opportunities to put those plans to the test.