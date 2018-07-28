Daniel Sturridge targets place in England 2022 World Cup squad

Daniel Sturridge has scored eight goals for England

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has targeted a place in England’s squad for the next World Cup after missing out on selection for this summer’s tournament.

Sturridge featured in five of England's qualification matches for Russia but missed out on selection for Gareth Southgate's 23-man squad that advanced to the semi-finals.

The 28-year-old was loaned out to West Brom in January but was unable to help them avoid relegation to the Sky Bet Championship, as he failed to score in his six appearances.

Sturridge has scored eight goals in 26 appearances for his country, however, and is targeting a place in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, if they qualify.

"You can never say what could have been or 'I should have been there' [at the World Cup] or this, that," Sturridge told ESPN.

"I helped them get to the World Cup and I scored some goals on the journey, but I'm happy for everyone that went, too, because you can never take these things personal.

"I've got a lot of love for Gareth Southgate. I think he's a great guy. He's doing a hell of a job.

"I think he'll bring success to the country, and I think the tournament which we did have, the World Cup which I wasn't able to participate in, but the boys did a great job over there.

"They made the country proud. They made everyone proud. I was a fan, which, I was obviously an unhappy fan not being there, but a fan that I'm happy for the boys.

"Next World Cup, I'm trying to be there, 100 per cent."

