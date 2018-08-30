England recall Luke Shaw, with Ashley Young left out for forthcoming internationals

Luke Shaw could make his first England appearance since March 2017

Luke Shaw has been recalled by England for the forthcoming matches against Spain and Switzerland, with his Manchester United team-mate Ashley Young left out by manager Gareth Southgate.

Shaw has not played for England since appearing as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 friendly defeat to Germany in March 2017.

The 23-year-old has featured for United in their opening three Premier League matches, scoring his first goal for the club in the 2-1 opening-day victory over Leicester at Old Trafford.

Young helped England reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in the summer, making five appearances in Russia.

Burnley defender James Tarkowski has also been recalled along with Liverpool duo Joe Gomez and Adam Lallana.

Ashley Young has been left out by manager Gareth Southgate

Uncapped Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is included in the squad, along with Stoke's Jack Butland and Everton's Jordan Pickford, with Burnley's Nick Pope sidelined by a shoulder injury.

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Alex McCarthy, Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, Luke Shaw, John Stones, James Tarkowski, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Fabian Delph, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Raheem Sterling

Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Danny Welbeck