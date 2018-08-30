England recall Luke Shaw, with Ashley Young left out for forthcoming internationals
Southgate makes five changes from World Cup squad - with Ashley Young, Phil Jones, Gary Cahill, Jamie Vardy and Nick Pope absent
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 30/08/18 2:19pm
Luke Shaw has been recalled by England for the forthcoming matches against Spain and Switzerland, with his Manchester United team-mate Ashley Young left out by manager Gareth Southgate.
Shaw has not played for England since appearing as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 friendly defeat to Germany in March 2017.
England vs Spain
September 8, 2018, 7:00pm
Live on
Vardy, Cahill step down from England duty
The 23-year-old has featured for United in their opening three Premier League matches, scoring his first goal for the club in the 2-1 opening-day victory over Leicester at Old Trafford.
Young helped England reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in the summer, making five appearances in Russia.
Burnley defender James Tarkowski has also been recalled along with Liverpool duo Joe Gomez and Adam Lallana.
Uncapped Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is included in the squad, along with Stoke's Jack Butland and Everton's Jordan Pickford, with Burnley's Nick Pope sidelined by a shoulder injury.
Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Alex McCarthy, Jordan Pickford
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, Luke Shaw, John Stones, James Tarkowski, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker
Midfielders: Fabian Delph, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Raheem Sterling
Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Danny Welbeck
Super 6 lands again!
Jeff has given away £1.5m over the last week. Enter your predictions for Saturday here.