Gareth Southgate's England squad: What we learnt from first selection since World Cup

Adam Lallana and Luke Shaw are in Gareth Southgate's England squad

Gareth Southgate has named his first England squad since the World Cup and there were five changes from the 23 that went to Russia. Here, we take a look at what we learned from the selection for the games against Spain and Switzerland.

No wholesale changes

Southgate kicked off the press conference with a joke about how this is one of the rare post-tournament squad announcements that did not need to begin with discussions about the need for "root-and-branch reform" and that was clearly reflected in his squad selection.

"We are on the back of a successful tournament," he said. "We picked a squad for the summer that we believed were the best players for that. Not too much can have changed since because we reached the semi-final and there have only been three league games."

There were only five changes from the World Cup squad and two of those were enforced through injury. The other three are all understandable with the three oldest players from the squad out in Russia - Gary Cahill, Jamie Vardy and Ashley Young - being ushered aside.

Southgate referred to the "mature conversations" that had taken place with the trio and praised them for the lack of ego in making no grand exit - all three remain available in an emergency. But it allows England to continue to progress. "We won't stand still," he added.

Fresh chance for Shaw

Young's omission means that one of the players to return to the squad is Luke Shaw. The Manchester United left-back has started all three of his team's Premier League games this season and has done well in trying circumstances. It has not gone unnoticed by Southgate.

"I am really impressed with the physical condition that he looks in. He had an extra edge to his game in the last couple of matches. I have seen when games have been going against his team, he is one who has shown an aggression to his play and a desire not to lose.

Young impressed in the World Cup but is not in Southgate's squad

"He looks like he is playing with confidence. He is looking back to his powerful best, going past people, which we feel is something that he can add to what we had in the team in the summer. He can bring that extra penetration in wide areas."

It was over four years ago that Shaw made his England debut against Denmark and while only six further caps have followed - in part due to a serious injury - he is still only 23 and there is time for him to kick on. The hope is that this is the next step in that process.

No return for Hart

The injury to Nick Pope presented an opportunity for another goalkeeper and though Joe Hart has replaced him in the Burnley starting line-up, he has not been able to take his slot in the England squad as well. Instead, Southgate opted for Southampton's Alex McCarthy.

The England boss explained the decision by pointing out that he is well aware of what Hart can do and this was an opportunity to look at someone else. But McCarthy is no rookie - he turns 30 himself next year and is the third oldest player in the squad.

It seems clear that Southgate is keen to move on from the man with 75 caps to his name but how easy will that be when there are so few options? Jack Butland has retained his place in the squad despite now being a Championship player with Stoke City.

"You cannot rule out Championship players as the pool is getting smaller and smaller," said Southgate. He added: "In goalkeeping positions we have a problem in that there are only four or five maximum playing in the Premier League."

Lallana to add creativity

One who is back in the fray is Adam Lallana, despite remaining on the periphery at Liverpool. The 30-year-old midfielder-cum-forward started only one Premier League game last season and, though fit again, he has made only one substitute appearance this term.

It shows how much that Southgate thinks of Lallana that he finds himself back in the England squad nevertheless. "Adam definitely falls into the category of players who if he had been fully fit would have come with us in the summer," said the England boss.

Of course, it does not only reflect on what Lallana can do but also what other players cannot do. For all the good qualities on display from the England side over the summer, the lack of creative spark in midfield was a concern. Lallana might still be the best hope of providing it.

Youngsters have to wait

Some had speculated that Phil Foden might have been a good bet to fulfil that role but despite much speculation both he and other teenage hopefuls such as Jadon Sancho and Ryan Sessegnon must wait a little longer for their opportunity at England senior level.

The talented Foden is expected to play a much bigger part for Manchester City this season, the hugely exciting Sancho has made good progress at Borussia Dortmund, and Sessegnon is now in the Premier League following Fulham's promotion.

Phil Foden starred in England's U17 World Cup triumph but must wait

In one sense it would have been in keeping with Southgate's approach if he had promoted them given his desire for continuity at St George's Park. But as a former U21 manager, he will also want them to develop naturally by moving through the age-group sides too.

"We are aware of the excitement over some other young players," Southgate explained. "But we think it is a bit early for some of them." It seems a sensible approach. In the case of Foden, the young Manchester City midfielder is still waiting for his full league debut.

Concerns over playing time

Of course, there are those older than Foden who are not getting time on the pitch. When it was put to Southgate that Ruben Loftus-Cheek had played only 22 minutes for Chelsea this season, he did not need to be asked twice to share his views.

Southgate expressed concerns over Ruben Loftus-Cheek's game time

"Statistically, last year we are 33 per cent of the league [who are English] and this year we are down to 30," he said. "In the top six teams, it is a graph that is of real concern in terms of the decreasing number of English players.

"Where I have difficulty with that is that it's not that the talent is not there. We have shown as U17 and U20 world champions and now at the senior World Cup that there are good players, so we have got to think seriously about how we get those opportunities increased.

"We have some very exciting young players that, if we are not careful, we will lose because of that lack of opportunity." It was just one of many good points in a typically calm and sensible assessment of the situation.

The England team, at least, remains in good hands.

