Raheem Sterling withdraws from England squad with back problem

Raheem Sterling has withdrawn from the squad to play Spain and Switzerland

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has withdrawn from the England squad for the matches against Spain and Switzerland due to a back problem, the Football Association has announced.

Sterling had been one of 18 players to keep their place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the first matches since the World Cup in Russia.

Midfielder Adam Lallana, goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and defenders Joe Gomez, James Tarkowski and Luke Shaw have all earned call-ups.

Sterling scored in Man City's win over Newcastle last weekend

The 22-man squad arrived at St George's Park on Monday and will train together for the first time on Tuesday.

Jamie Vardy and Gary Cahill have effectively retired from international football - although both are available in case of an injury crisis - but Sky Sports News understands that England are not planning on replacing Sterling.

In Vardy's absence Southgate named Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Danny Welbeck as the only strikers in the squad.

England play Spain at Wembley in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, and then host World Cup finalists Croatia three days later.