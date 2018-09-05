James Tarkowski 'needs no motivation' ahead of England return

0:30 James Tarkowski says he wants to help England following his return to the squad, but accepts it will be tough to earn a place in the team James Tarkowski says he wants to help England following his return to the squad, but accepts it will be tough to earn a place in the team

James Tarkowski says the prospect of playing against Spain means he is not lacking any extra motivation after being recalled to the England squad.

The Burnley centre-half was named as a reserve for the World Cup by Gareth Southgate but withdrew to undergo hernia surgery, forfeiting any chance of travelling to the tournament with the squad.

However, he has returned to the fold following the retirement of Gary Cahill and Phil Jones' injury, meaning he could earn his second cap against Spain at Wembley on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Tarkowski gave away a penalty following a VAR review during his international debut against Italy last season

When asked about the prospect of facing the former world champions, Tarkowski said: "What more can you ask for as a footballer?

"To be playing for your country against Spain at Wembley and it's sold out. There's no motivation needed there."

While he described being back in the England squad as 'exciting', Tarkowski accepts it will be tough to earn a place in Southgate's side following the impressive performances by England's defence at the World Cup.

Kyle Walker, John Stones and Harry Maguire were all praised for their displays in Russia, and Tarkowski said: "I think it's pretty obvious from the way the lads did in the World Cup that they've got those positions.

The likes of Harry Maguire and John Stones stand in Tarkowski's way if he wants to start for England

"I'm here to help push them and if I can find myself a spot then so be it. I'm here to be part of the squad and help the team as much as I can."

England's clash with Spain is their first in the newly-created Nations League, and Tarkowski conceded some of the players are trying to get to grips with the tournament's format.

"I think we're trying to get our heads around it. The boss tried to explain it last night," he said.

"There seems to be a few different ways you can qualify for the Euros. But any game we go into we're looking to win."

