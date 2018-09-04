Jordan Henderson excited by Joe Gomez's potential

0:42 Jordan Henderson says Joe Gomez can be as good as he wants to be after the defender's impressive start to the season with Liverpool Jordan Henderson says Joe Gomez can be as good as he wants to be after the defender's impressive start to the season with Liverpool

Jordan Henderson has expressed his excitement at the potential of his Liverpool team-mate Joe Gomez following the defender's recall to the England squad.

The pair have joined up with Gareth Southgate's squad ahead of England's UEFA Nations League opener against Spain on Saturday and could both feature in the starting XI.

Gomez's development has been interrupted by a spate of injuries since he made his Liverpool debut in 2015, but he has made an impressive start to the new season, featuring in every minute of Jurgen Klopp's side's perfect start.

"He's already very good but he can be even better," Henderson said.

Gomez made his first international appearances in friendlies against Germany and Brazil in November 2017

"He's still very young. He's still improving, still learning and there's no better place to do that than at Liverpool with the players that he's got around him and the manager.

"I'm excited for him because I know how good he can be and he's got the right mentality as well. He's very mature for his age. His feet are firmly on the ground and he can be as good as he wants to be."

Southgate rewarded Gomez with his international debut in November 2017 after the centre-back made an impressive start to the season for Liverpool.

Joe Gomez is back in the England squad after an impressive start to the new season with Liverpool

He took his chance, starting both matches as England kept clean sheets against Germany and Brazil, but bad luck then struck the Charlton academy product once more.

After knee and Achilles injuries had interrupted his previous two seasons, ankle surgery ruled him out of Liverpool's run-in and the World Cup for England.

However, after watching his team-mate make a full recovery over the summer, Liverpool captain Henderson is confident that Gomez can once more transfer his club form to the international stage.

"Here (with England) as well, it's a fantastic environment with the players, the manager, the staff, everybody here," Henderson said.

Joe Gomez in action during England training

"It's a fantastic environment for him to then bring that form into England and show how good he is against the best players in the world."

It was not all good news for Liverpool at England's St George's Park base on Tuesday, as midfielder Adam Lallana was forced to head back to his club after suffering a groin strain.

Like Gomez, Lallana struggled with injuries last season and despite returning to action at the very end of the season, was left out of England's World Cup squad.

"Obviously for him it's devastating but for us as a team as well it is because he's a huge player, not only for England but Liverpool as well," Henderson said.

"So fingers crossed on the assessment it's not too bad and when we get back from international duty he's back and raring to go. But it's another little blow for him so it will be tough mentally for him."

After taking on Spain at Wembley on Saturday, England face Switzerland in a friendly at the King Power stadium three days later.