Jordan Pickford says he won't take risks as England goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford says he tries not to put himself in positions where mistakes are likely to happen

England No 1 Jordan Pickford insists he would not take the sort of risk which left Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker red-faced.

Alisson, signed by Liverpool this summer for a then-world record fee for a goalkeeper, is renowned for being good with the ball at his feet.

But the Brazil international cost Liverpool a goal in their recent 2-1 win at Leicester as he was caught in possession while trying to turn past Kelechi Iheanacho, leading to Rachid Ghezzal scoring into an empty goal for the Foxes.

Pickford, who helped England to the semi-finals of the World Cup over the summer, believes he knows when it is appropriate to put faith in his skills.

"The quality of goalkeepers is very good, you have to be good at using your feet," he said, ahead of England's Nations League clash against Spain on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

"It's something I'm good at, something I will keep practising. The new manager at Everton, Marco Silva, is big on it as well, playing out. It's all about decision-making, doing it at the right times, and I never put myself in too much risk."

Asked if he had ever had a moment like Alisson suffered at the King Power Stadium, Pickford replied: "I try not to (do tricks) because I don't want to be caught with it. It's a risk.

"If it comes off it looks good and if it doesn't... It's a style of play and I think that's the way Liverpool want to play as well. You've got to give that one where mistakes will happen and it's about not making the next one.

"It's all about managing the game and not making it again in the same game I'd say. It's going to happen.

"For me, I'm going to try not to put myself in that position to make those mistakes. It's the timing of the game, really. You don't want to get too comfortable if you're winning and start trying to be a number 10 player.

"If it's on to do I'll do it and if it's not we'll manage the game. For myself, that's where I learn more. The more games you play the more game management you learn."

