Gareth Southgate says no England contract talks with FA

1:19 Gareth Southgate says he has not held talks over a new England deal Gareth Southgate says he has not held talks over a new England deal

England manager Gareth Southgate says he is yet to hold talks with the Football Association over a new contract following the World Cup.

FA chief executive Martin Glenn has said England have unfinished business under Southgate and that he is keen to extend the 48-year-old's deal beyond 2020 - when his current contract expires.

It is understood a new deal would see Southgate receive a dramatic pay rise and likely take him through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

England vs Spain Live on

Asked if he had held renewal talks, Southgate said: "No, not yet. It's nice that [Martin Glenn] wants me to stay, but I think the turnaround from the summer has been so quick.

"I got a couple of weeks' break but, we were straight into planning for these matches and the calendar is relentless. The focus is on improving the team and making sure our preparation for this camp was right because there are two really important games and two very difficult games."

Asked if he wants to stay on as England boss, Southgate added: "There is a lot for everybody to think about. From my point of view, I love the job and the group of players, the staff have been fantastic to work with.

"We have some exciting new players coming through now as well. But my focus is on now and the game tomorrow."