Scotland well-placed to reach first Women's World Cup, says head coach Shelley Kerr

Shelley Kerr is desperate to make history with Scotland

Head coach Shelley Kerr feels Scotland are ideally placed to qualify for the Women's World Cup for the first time in their history.

Scotland are three points adrift of group leaders Switzerland, who visit Paisley on Thursday night in both sides' penultimate game of World Cup qualifying.

And a two-goal win against the Swiss, followed by victory in Albania next week will seal automatic qualification for next year's Women's World Cup in France.

"It's been a long campaign and we're in a really, really good position going into the last two games," Kerr told Tuesday's Sportswomen show on Sky Sports News.

"I think as a player when you play in a World Cup campaign, and as a manager being involved in the whole campaign, this is the position you want to be in.

Scotland played in the first major tournament in their history at last year's Euros

"The games don't get any bigger or better than this. We're playing Switzerland who are the Pot A team and we know it'll be a challenge, a tough challenge, but it's one we think we a ready for.

"When the draw was made we knew that only one team qualifies automatically - so to be in this position - we would have absolutely taken that at the start.

"All we can control is what we do and I think preparations are going really well. We have a fully fit squad of 23 players and it's very competitive, which is what we have tried to implement from the start.

"For us, this will be a measure of how we have progressed as a team."