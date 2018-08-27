Hampden Park: Behind the scenes ahead of decision over future

Sky Sports News reporter Luke Shanley gets an access-all-areas look inside Hampden Park ahead of Wednesday's big decision over the stadium's future.

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) is weighing up whether to quit the national stadium when its lease expires in 2020.

Scottish Rugby has touted Murrayfield as a potential replacement, claiming it is the "largest and best stadium in the country".

Hampden Park, which can hold just over 51,000 fans, has hosted domestic cup finals as well as three European Cup finals and has been chosen to stage three group stage games and one last-16 match at the European Championships in 2020.

Sky Sports News got a glimpse inside the Scottish Football Museum, which is housed at the stadium and highlights its history going all the way back to its opening in 1903.

