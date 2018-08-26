Hearts defender John Souttar set for Scotland call-up

John Souttar in action for Hearts

Hearts defender John Souttar is set to be called up to Alex McLeish’s Scotland squad on Monday, according to Sky sources.

Souttar was named in the U21 squad earlier this week but will now be promoted to the senior group for the friendly against Belgium and Nations League opener versus Albania.

The 21-year-old has played a key role in Hearts' impressive start to the Scottish Premiership season, with Craig Levein's side top of the table after three wins from three.

Scotland manager Alex McLeish

And his fine form is set to be rewarded with a call-up to McLeish's squad which will welcome Belgium to Hampden on September 7 before the visit of Albania three days later.

However, Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur will not be called up to the squad.

James McArthur (left) will not be called up to the Scotland squad

He has requested that he take a break from international football until the New Year in order to manage a back problem.

Scotland will travel to Haifa to play Israel in the Nations League in October.