Alex McLeish says Scotland leaving Hampden Park 'would be a shame'

Alex McLeish says it 'would be a shame' for Scotland to leave Hampden Park

Scotland manager Alex McLeish says "it would be a shame" for the national team to leave Hampden Park, but understands they may have to.

A final decision over the home of Scotland is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, with their lease at Hampden Park, owned by Scottish League Two side Queen's Park, set to run out in 2020.

Scottish Rugby has touted Murrayfield as a potential replacement, claiming it is the "largest and best stadium in the country".

However, McLeish, who played for Scotland from 1980-1993. is not keen to leave behind Hampden Park.

Hampden brings fond memories for McLeish

"I've played at Hampden many, many times, had many glories here and I've got a lot of memories for it," McLeish told Sky Sports News, speaking from Hampden.

"But I know that football changes and I know there's issues with stadiums, crowds and probably revenue so if we have to move, we have to move. It would be a shame to leave this great place.

"I love this place and I have so many fantastic memories."