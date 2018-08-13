Former Celtic coach Jim McCafferty jailed for sexual assault

A former Celtic youth coach has been jailed for three years and nine months after admitting sexually abusing a teenage footballer.

Jim McCafferty, who is 72, pleaded guilty in May to eight counts of sexual assault against the same boy.

The offences took place over a three-year period from December 2012 to December 2015 when his victim was aged between 14 and 16.

McCafferty, who now lives in Belfast, was formerly a kit man at Celtic, Hibernian and Falkirk during the 80s.

During sentencing at Belfast Crown Court, Judge Patricia Smyth told McCafferty said: "You abused trust placed in you by his family... assaulting him in your home and his home. The impact on your victim and his family has been significant.

"There are other factors in the victim's life that had rendered him vulnerable."

Judge Smyth also told the court McCafferty had only apologised to his victim because he had been advised to and said he continued to regard his behaviour as having been "a bit of fun for the victim".

McCafferty will remain on the sexual offenders register for an "indefinite period" and has been banned from working with children in any capacity.