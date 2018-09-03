Scotland add Hearts forward Steven Naismith to their squad

Steven Naismith hasn't played for Scotland in 18 months

Scotland have called up Steven Naismith to their squad for the games against Belgium and Albania.

The Hearts forward has scored seven goals so far this season, including a hat-trick in Saturday's 4-1 win against St Mirren.

Naismith replaces Swansea forward Oliver McBurnie who had earlier pulled out with an injury.

The 31-year-old last played for Scotland in March 2017 in a 1-0 win over Slovenia.

Scotland take on Belgium in a friendly at Hampden Park on Friday before their UEFA Nations League opener against Albania on Monday.

Naismith has earned 45 caps for Scotland so far, scoring seven goals.