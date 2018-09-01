Scottish Premiership round-up: Hearts stay perfect

Hearts' Steven Naismith with the match-ball after his hat-trick against St Mirren

Steven Naismith scored a hat-trick as Hearts maintained their perfect start to the Scottish Premiership season with a 4-1 win over St Mirren.

Jam Tarts boss Craig Levein is still recovering at home after being rushed to hospital on Monday, but an early penalty from Naismith got the hosts on their way.

The former Everton forward tucked his fourth-minute spot-kick home after Uche Ikpeazu had been fouled in the area by Lee Hodson.

An own goal from Jimmy Dunne brought St Mirren level in the 19th minute before Olly Lee restored Hearts' lead with a volley on the half-hour mark.

Naismith headed home a third for Levein's side before completing his first-half treble in the 43rd minute via the woodwork.

The resounding victory was enough to move Hearts five points clear at the top of the table, with Celtic hosting Rangers in the Old Firm derby on Sunday.

Kilmarnock moved up to second, at least temporarily, after beating 10-man Aberdeen 2-0 at Pittodrie.

Dons defender Michael Devlin was sent off after just five minutes for pulling back Eamonn Brophy, who opened the scoring for Killie with a 44th-minute free-kick.

The visitors then doubled their advantage after 69 minutes when Greg Stewart finished a fine counter-attack.

Hibernian's Daryl Horgan celebrates after opening the scoring

Livingston are third after coming from behind to beat Hibernian 2-1 at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Daryl Horgan opened the scoring for Hibs seven minutes after half-time before Shaun Byrne and Scott Pittman turned the game on its head.

Motherwell picked up their first league win of the season by beating rock-bottom Dundee 3-1 at Dens Park.

Motherwell's Danny Johnson celebrates scoring the first goal of the game

Danny Johnson, Gael Bigirimana and Allan Campbell grabbed the goals for Well, with Benjamin Kallman on the scoresheet for Dundee.

Elsewhere, first-half goals from Blair Alston and David McMillan set St Johnstone on their way to a 2-1 victory at Hamilton, who scored through Rakish Bingham.