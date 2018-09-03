New captain Andy Robertson hopes to lead Scotland to major finals

0:38 Andy Robertson says he was 'surprised' after being given the Scotland captaincy Andy Robertson says he was 'surprised' after being given the Scotland captaincy

New Scotland captain Andy Robertson says he is determined to lead them back to a major finals.

The Liverpool captain - who made his international debut in 2014 - has been named the youngest current home nations skipper by Scotland manager Alex McLeish.

The 24-year-old now wants to help Scotland return to a major tournament for the first time since 1998.

Robertson said on Monday: "I didn't have any inkling to it (being named captain) - the manager pulled me aside last night when I first arrived and explained his plans.

"He felt that I was the right person to lead us forward and I was obviously delighted.

"It caught me a bit by surprise but a nice surprise nonetheless.

"Hopefully, I am the captain who can take us back to a championship - that was the one thing Broony and Fletch (Scott Brown and Darren Fletcher) were missing and were so hungry for.

"You could see it and that is why they kept coming.

"It was hard for them to retire without quite getting this country back to a championship, and that is going to be my main aim."

Scotland play Belgium in a friendly international on Friday and Albania in the UEFA Nations League next Monday.