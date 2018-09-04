David Brooks commits future to Wales ahead of UEFA Nations League opener

0:40 David Brooks says he is fully committed to Wales David Brooks says he is fully committed to Wales

Wales international David Brooks says he will not switch his allegiance back to England, even if he is overlooked for competitive fixtures.

The Warrington-born midfielder originally represented England at youth level and was part of the side that won the 2017 Toulon Tournament in France.

However, he chose switch his allegiance to Wales later that year and has gone on to make three appearances for the senior side, although none in a competitive match.

Brooks could add to that tally when Wales face the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, live on Sky Sports, and the Bournemouth midfielder insists he is fully committed to the team.

"If I get a cap or if I don't get a cap, I won't be switching," said Brooks. "I am Wales now and I've just got to work as hard as I can to get into that 11."

Brooks, along with the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Chris Mepham and Ben Woodburn, is part of a promising generation of young Welsh players hoping to replace the stars of Euro 2016.

Brooks believes Ryan Giggs has the correct balance of youth and experience in his squad, and expects the Wales manager to trust his younger players during the Nations League campaign.

"It is a very good group, we've got a good mixture of ages and characters in there," he said.

"There is a pathway visible for youth Wales players. That can only be a positive. The gaffer has shown a massive interest in the youth.

"Over the past couple of camps and games, people who have been performing - no matter what their age - they will get their chance to show what they can do among the big boys and the first team."

