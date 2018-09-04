UEFA Nations League explained

0:59 A guide to the newly-founded UEFA Nations League A guide to the newly-founded UEFA Nations League

The inaugural UEFA Nations League starts on September 6, with 55 European nations competing in four separate leagues.

Each league contains four groups, containing either three or four nations, with teams playing each other home and away.

The new competition features promotion and relegation, with the four group winners in League A contesting the UEFA Nations League finals in 2019.

Four Euro 2020 places are also up for grabs via play-offs in 2020.

England face Spain on Saturday in the opening round of fixtures, live on Sky Sports, while Northern Ireland host Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Scotland play Belgium in an international friendly on Friday before they open their Nations League campaign at home to Albania on September 10.

Meanwhile, Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday.

Click here for our comprehensive guide to the new competition or watch the video at the top of the page.