Hugo Lloris to miss France v Germany with thigh injury

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been ruled out of France's clash with Germany with a thigh injury.

Lloris missed his side's 2-1 defeat at Watford on Sunday and will also be unavailable for France's Nations League opener on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

France boss Didier Deschamps called up Montpellier goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte to replace Lloris after the 31-year-old was examined by Dr Franck Le Gall at France's National Football Centre at Clairefontaine on Monday morning.

Lloris apologised "wholeheartedly" last month after being charged with drink driving.

The World Cup winner was charged following a routine patrol stop in the early hours of Friday, August 24 and was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 11.

Lloris said in a statement: "I wish to apologise wholeheartedly to my family, the club, my team-mates, the manager and all of the supporters.

"Drink driving is completely unacceptable, I take full responsibility for my actions and it is not the example I wish to set."

