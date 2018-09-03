Cardiff's Harry Arter out of Republic of Ireland squad for opening Nations League game

Harry Arter has been left out of the Republic of Ireland squad for the UEFA Nations League clash with Wales and friendly against Poland.

Arter was in Martin O'Neill's provisional squad for Thursday's opening game, but has not made the final cut after stories emerged of an alleged bust-up with assistant manager Roy Keane.

The 28-year-old has played 90 minutes in each of Cardiff's last three Premier League games after completing a deadline-day loan move from Premier League rivals Bournemouth.

Asked about the incident, O'Neill said: "That might be part of the reason, yes it could well be if that's the case. But he's got a number of things to consider, obviously.

"He's concentrating on his club football at this moment. I think he wants to just get back on track. His club appearances have been few and far between just recently and he wants to concentrate on that."

Harry Arter joined Cardiff on deadline day last month

O'Neill also has a handful of potential starters ruled out by early-season injuries.

Shane Long (foot), James McCarthy (leg), Robbie Brady (ankle), Scott Hogan (groin) and Sean Maguire (hamstring) will all miss the season's first international double-header.

Kristiansund goalkeeper Sean McDermott and Preston forward Callum Robinson remain part of the squad after receiving their first senior call-ups when the provisional squad was announced last week.

The Republic play their first Nations League game against Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday, live on Sky Sports, and then face Poland in Wroclaw next Tuesday.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK), Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolves), Shane Duffy (Brighton), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Ipswich Town), Graham Burke, Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall)

