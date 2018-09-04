James McClean withdraws from Ireland squad to face Wales and Poland

James McClean will miss Ireland's UEFA Nations League match against Wales

Stoke winger James McClean has withdrawn from Republic of Ireland's squad to face Wales and Poland due to a wrist injury.

McClean, who scored the winning goal against Wales to send Ireland into the World Cup qualifying play-offs and dumped Wales out in the process, was taken to hospital for an X-ray and immediate surgery on his wrist after suffering the injury in training.

Defender Shane Duffy and midfielder David Meyler, who both missed training on Monday, were involved in the session on Tuesday that also included goalkeeper Sean McDermott and forward Jonathan Walters after they linked up with the squad.

Wales vs Rep Ire Live on

Martin O'Neill's side face Wales in Cardiff in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday, live on Sky Sports, before a friendly against Poland in Wroclaw next Tuesday.

O'Neill is already missing a number of potential first-team players including Shane Long (foot), James McCarthy (leg), Robbie Brady (ankle), Scott Hogan (groin) and Sean Maguire (hamstring).