Luis Enrique excited for debut as Spain boss at 'mythical' Wembley Stadium

Luis Enrique expects plenty of challenges for his side when they play England

Luis Enrique feels there is no better venue than Wembley to make his debut as Spain manager.

Gareth Southgate's England World Cup heroes welcome Luis Enrique's Spain to Wembley, live on Sky Sports on Saturday, in their first game since reaching the last four in Russia at the beginning of the summer.

Fernando Hierro was in temporary charge of the 2010 winners at this summer's World Cup, with Spain opting to appoint Enrique as successor to Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked two days before their Russia 2018 opener after agreeing to become Real Madrid's new manager.

"I like adrenalin so I love the prospect of playing England here at Wembley which is the perfect place," Luis Enrique told reporters ahead of Spain's Nations League opener against England.

"I know there will be difficulties and challenges but it is just great to be here. I'm looking forward to training tonight and I'm looking forward to playing in this unique and mythical football stadium."

Sergio Ramos will lead Spain out at Wembley, and Enrique hopes he will be able to call upon the services of the Real Madrid stalwart for long into the future.

"He (Ramos) is the captain because he is the most capped player in our national team," Enrique said.

Sergio Ramos celebrates Spain's opener against Russia at the World Cup

"He has of course got a great personality and a great presence on the pitch. You've all seen Ramos competing, he is just a fantastic player and he is a great player on and off the pitch.

"I'm delighted to have him and I hope he stays with us for many years and he keeps pushing his team-mates - on and off the pitch - to victory."